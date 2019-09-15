“We miss you”: the stars of “fast & Furious” has honored the memory of the deceased Paul Walker
September 12, Paul Walker was about to turn 46 years old. Six years ago he died in a car accident, but his family, friends and fans continue to congratulate him on his birthday. Among them was his daughter, meadow, colleagues in the franchise “fast and furious” VIN Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson and many others.
Meadow Walker shared with subscribers of another archival photo with her father and was limited to a short caption:
Happy birthday to the best man I ever knew.
But VIN Diesel is dedicated to a friend the whole letter, which said that shooting the ninth episode comes to an end, that the cast joined the new people he would have liked.
Earlier I have planned to embarrass you a birthday cake. Instead, I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. Sadness always remains somewhere inside, but she changed from grief to grace. We hope that you will be proud of us
— wrote the actor.
Dear Paul, we miss you every day, with all my heart
— written by Tyrese Gibson.
Dwayne Johnson admitted that he did not write about Paul because the memories are too personal and precious. However, in honor of his birthday the actor has decided to make an exception.
This day, his day, reminded me how fragile our lives are. We are bound not only our friendship, but the friendship between our daughters meadow and Simone. I recently almost lost in a car accident with another friend [Kevin HART], and it made me realize: we never know what awaits us around the corner, so we need to live as worthy for people who are no longer around,
concluded Johnson.
Congratulatory posts Walker has dedicated not only his colleagues but also the fans, among whom were BossLogic.