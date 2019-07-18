We need in average to make $22 per hour to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Canada (PHOTOS)

In the new study, says that if you earn minimum wage and live in Vancouver, you will need to work 112 hours a week to afford a decent two-bedroom apartment.

According to a new report by the Canadian centre for alternative policies, most big cities in order to rent the average two bedroom apartment, workers with minimum wage will have to work much longer.

“Rental-wage across the country is $ 22 per hour for a two bedroom or $20 per hour for two”,-said on Wednesday the report’s author and economist David MacDonald.

“But it is even higher in large cities such as Vancouver and Toronto.”

Rent-wages in the report is calculated by binning hourly wages, which were supposed to employees who work full time to afford to rent the average one-or two-bedroom apartment without spending more than 30 % of their earnings.

It also calculated how many hours should work the workers, earning minimum wage to afford the average apartment.

Minimum wage workers in Vancouver to cover the highest rent for a two-bedroom apartment would have to be 35,43 per hour. In Toronto, the figure is 33,70 USD per hour. The report covers 795 urban areas across Canada and finds that 31 of the 36 canadian cities included in the report, there was no area where an employee receiving the minimum wage could rent an apartment with two bedrooms.

The report uses rental data Canada mortgage and housing Corporation (CMHC).

According to the report, the increased cost of housing affects one-third of all Canadians. And since the minimum wage in the provinces is less than the rent specified in the report, the greater number of those earning minimum wage are spending 30% or more of their income on housing.

“It is very difficult to find a decent place to live person working for minimum wage or slightly above,” said McDonald.

Here is the sample report hourly rental-wage needed to rent three – or two-bedroom apartment in some cities of Canada, on the basis of the minimum wage as of October 2018:

Vancouver

The minimum wage in the amount of $ 12,65 per hour mean 112-hour workweek.

Toronto

At 14 dollars an hour workers with the minimum wage would have to spend 79 hours in a two-bedroom apartment or 96 hours for a two-bedroom apartment.

Calgary

Minimum wage of 15 dollars an hour means that workers will need 72 hours to a week to rent a two-bedroom apartment or 56 hours per week for two-bedroom apartments.

Halifax

Over 11.55 dollar an hour workers with the minimum wage could rent the average two-bedroom, working 78 hours a week.

Sherbrooke

At $ 12 per hour employees with the minimum wage would have to work 41 hours per week for a two-bedroom apartment.