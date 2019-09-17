“We never saw”: the dog-Prancer, cast master, laugh at the network (video)
Network laugh adorable video of a dog that decided to play his master. In the video posted on the social network Twitter, a little poodle, hearing the steps of the man coming up the stairs, hiding around the corner and looks forward to proximity. And then suddenly come on to him, hoping to scare. The dog looks to the owner in the face from the bottom up, assessing the reaction.
The clip was entitled, “I’ve never seen a puppy someone was playing. It was too cute not to share with others.”
The dog is a prankster has caused excitement among users of the network. “I laughed so hard that my wife came from another room to see what happened”, “didn’t know that such a thing is possible”, “This is the cutest video in the world,” wrote commentators. In three days the video has gained over a million likes.
I’ve never seen a puppy pull a prank before and this was too cute not to share pic.twitter.com/HqCIIemwIy
— Dak (@RidiculousDak) September 13, 2019
