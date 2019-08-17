‘We want to eat. We have that, for Lukashenko to go?’: On the ‘cursed’ the Belarusian nuclear power plant dozens of Russians do not pay wages (PHOTO)

Loading...

About 50 workers from Russia working on the construction of the Belarusian nuclear power plant, August 15, went to the main area of Ostrowiec. They require payment for two months of work, informs radio “Freedom”.

August 15, several dozen workers hired fitters who worked at the construction site of the Belarusian NPP, ended contracts. They claim that they were hired to work through a Russian company “Stroyinvestproekt”, located in St. Petersburg. While the plastic blanks in all designated another company – JSC “Sezam”.

The history of the protesters are the same: they are all hired to work in Russian company “Stroyinvestproekt”, arrived in Ostrowiec on the watch, worked for two months, but the promised money is not received. According to the workers, the employer regularly paid for rental housing, were given daily. And when it came time to pay salaries, money was not there.

“Now we are told – go back home to Russia, then maybe we’ll settle up. But we understand that if we go home, the money will not see. We drove up here, as does Belarus, a serious state-building. No one would have thought that we would leave here,” continues the protesters. In addition, payment term housing for workers in Ostrowiec was Monday, and the money to get home at least, they do not.

“We absolutely do not know what to do now, says another Russian. – Go to your Prosecutor’s office, we were given a piece of paper with the address in Smorgon. They say, go there, it is the local labor Inspectorate. They say that if treaties work there, then I can not help. Our foreman says that dealt with the St. Petersburg company, they are advised to return to Russia, in the Minsk representative office of JSC “Sezam” also do not say anything. And what shall we do? We are here to make money went, all the family their, loans. Children should be in school to collect the first of September soon.”

As evidence of his involvement in the construction of the Ostrovets nuclear power plant the Russians show a plastic pass that has stopped working since 15th August. On all cards – the logo of JSC “Sezam”. The fact that they had not entered into formal contracts with the company or an employer, explain that to them promised to pay more than in the case of official registration.

Another “victim” confirmed that such a situation has got about 90 people recruited through an ad. The company “Stroyinvestproekt” signed a contract with a company “Shazam”, and that, in turn, with firm-the General contractor of the NPP construction “Atomstroyexport”. “The contract they have for payment is 45 days. Today is the last day when they have to pay. And the guys before, “Stroyinvestproekt” promised payment within a month. So they expected that the payments will be early. And I’m the same naive was,” said the man.

According to him, may the wages people got. Now for those who want to travel to Russia, the company “Stroyinvestproekt” buys tickets to people drove home, and promise to pay them a salary. While the Belarusian authorities, the Russians have no complaints and hope that the management of the construction of nuclear power plants that will help solve the problem of receiving the promised wages. Otherwise, they threaten to “tell the truth” about what disorders going on the construction of the Ostrovets NPP. Representatives of both companies, meanwhile, claim that the payment of wages to workers is promptly and without delays.

The company “Shazam” has become infamous in 2016, when her workers dropped the shell of a nuclear reactor. According to a local resident and activist Nicholas Ulasevich, 330-ton shell fell from a height of two to four meters in preparation for its installation. In the course of construction against new nuclear power plants have repeatedly made Lithuania’s leadership, who feared radiation contamination in the country after the start of operation of the station.

16 July 2018 at the construction site of the Belarusian NPP in Ostrovets killed the installer Russian subcontractors, a citizen of Belarus. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of energy. The accident occurred when falling from a height, according to the portal Udf.By. He called the series of deaths in construction “the curse of the Belarusian NPP”.

29 August 2016 the Belarusian NPP construction site killed 43-year-old worker from Russia fell on his oxygen tank. Prior to this, according to Deputy energy Minister Mikhail Mikhadzyuk was, during the years of construction there were two deaths. One of them occurred due to personal negligence – the employee slipped, fell down the stairs and the injuries proved fatal. Another fatal accident occurred because the worker has not fastened, working at height.

Another victim of the construction was an employee of the Contracting construction organizations Bykhovsky, who worked as a crane operator. Sources in law enforcement previously reported that the worker died not as a result of a work injury, but because he had a serious illness. Writes to the Telegram channel Nexta, Bykhov were found dead in the shower, where he went at 19:32 12 August after the end of the working day. At the site, investigators are working.

As informs radio “Freedom”, who died 53 years, he lived in a Chist in Molodechno district, Minsk region. He has three adult children. Daughter of the deceased said that her father worked on the construction of nuclear power plants, but did not complain about the work. On his death the family was informed in the morning, without giving any details.