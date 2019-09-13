We were meant to be: the sudden recognition of a producer Loboda
Producer Natella Krapivina, showing the face of Svetlana Loboda no makeup, made an unexpected confession. She posted a touching Instagram post, dedicating it to the singer. Natella remembered about the iconic familiarity with the star and the beginning of their cooperation and friendship. Successful creative Union celebrated the first decade.
“Today is exactly 10 years since we met. I — without sentiment and without enthusiasm came for a friend’s birthday. You, as usual from the stage, drenched all its frenzied energy. We could not pass each other. Because we were each other’s destiny. Thank you for the years of friendship, partnership, during this path I will have no change” — written by Krapivin.
Between the singer and producer has developed strong friendships. Natella is accompanied by Svetalana at events, they are touring together and celebrate the holidays. Krapivina first rushes to the defense of the stars in social networks, sometimes without choosing expressions.
accused Loboda plagiarism.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter