‘We will continue’: the United States expanded sanctions against Russia for meddling in the election
The United States has extended sanctions against Russian citizens and companies for meddling in the election, said the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Updated the sanctions lists included Denis Igorevich Kuzmin (born in 1990) and Igor Nesterov (born in 1985). According to Washington, they are associated with the Agency Internet research, writes RIA Novosti.
Besides Kuzmin and Nesterov, restrictions will apply to companies Autolex Transport Ltd and Berateх Group Limited, registered in Seychelles, as well as Linburg Industries Ltd, which is registered in the Czech Republic.
According to the Department of the Treasury, these firms and individuals linked to Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin.
As explained in the Department, the purpose of today’s sanctions to increase the pressure on Prigogine. For this limit is imposed in respect of the boats and three aircraft, formally owned by the companies targeted by the sanctions.
The head of the Department of Finance Steven Mnuchin noted that the Russian businessman was trying to “undermine the American democratic process.”
U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo in turn, said that Washington will continue to work to ensure that “Prigogine and others like him” did not find a comfortable hiding place until then, until you cease to “destabilizing activities threatening the United States, its allies and partners.”
“We clearly say: will not tolerate foreign intervention in our elections. The United States will continue to oppose those who are trying to undermine our democratic processes and will not doubt in the introduction of additional sanctions to increase pressure on Russia for its destabilizing and unacceptable actions”, — said the head of the state Department.