We will increase oil production in the reserve in Alaska
Drilling rigs in Alaska
Implementation of the plan of Donald trump will allow to increase the extraction of fuel by about 500 thousand barrels per day for 20 years.
In the United States for oil will be opened for 7.5 million from 9.3 million acres of National petroleum reserve in Alaska. Such a plan promulgated by the Bureau of land management of the Ministry of internal Affairs of the United States, Interfax reported on Friday, June 26.
Provided that the previous administration of us President Barack Obama opened for oil production, about half of the protected areas.
“President trump has pledged to expand access to the vast energy potential of our country”, – said the Minister of internal Affairs of the U.S. David Bernard.
The trump plan will allow development on the lake Teshekpuk in the North of Alaska and develop new areas along the Colville river in the West of the state.
Experts note that implementation of the plan, trump will allow to increase the extraction of fuel by about 500 thousand barrels per day for 20 years.
Earlier this week it became known that oil production in the US increased by 500 thousand barrels a day (b/d) – up to 11 million b/d. This was the first time in three months.
korrespondent.net