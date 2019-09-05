We will never be brothers: the Ukraine flag at a concert in Moscow angered the network (photos, video)
The concert of Belarusian by max Korzh in Moscow unfurled the flag of Ukraine, which has angered members of the network.
Images fans of Cake holding three flags (Russia, Ukraine and Belarus), published in his Instagram a Russian journalist Yuri Dude.
He called it “a good story”.
“While we were preparing the issue (Beslan ed.), was deliberately kept quiet. But in Russia at this time, sometimes there were good stories, for which this instagram and was once invented. August 31. Moscow. Concert of max Korzh in stadium “Dynamo” Kyiv”, — he signed the pictures.
Pereglyanulis to Tsey does in Instagram
Detailed flags brought the Russians into raptures, but the Ukrainians angered.
Pereglyanulis to Tsey does in Instagram
“Want of friendship and “brotherhood”, give back the Crimea,**ITE of Donbass, do not meddle in the internal politics, and pay reparations. Only then can you start some dialogue,” “Next to the flags next to the flag pressed Crimea and photos of the ruins of the Donetsk airport”, “we will Never be brothers”, “All the brotherhood You killed, depressing the Crimea and came to the Donbas”, — the indignant comments left by users on the network.
We will remind, recently at a concert by max Korzh in Kiev there was a mass brawl.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter