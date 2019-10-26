We with Nastya Kamenskih very close to the perception of people who go on stage — Igor…
The tenth season of the musical show promises to be one of the brightest. In the air over the casting, and participants come to training camp. Igor Kondratyuk said that the biggest he hopes to live “X-factor”. Still a secret, what category of perpetrators he got, but Igor Vasilyevich sure that his singers expecting victory.
“The audience interesting to look at the former celebrity: recovered, dyed, aged”
— I confess, many have missed your comments on the air “X-factor”.
— Actually I too was not against to return to this project. They say, allegedly, for the second time in one river to enter it is difficult, but I was curious to know what kind of people are now coming to the project, what songs they sing and how things have changed here.
And as for the people now come to the talent show?
— They already know how to adapt to judges. Such projects are only the first two years was a revelation, no one knew how or why. Then people were divided into three categories: first, “go, and suddenly something happens;” the second — “I want to hear the truth about myself”; third — “I know how to convince judges to say Yes to me.
By the way, the first time I realized this on the “Chance” when participants began rather cynically to treat everything. It felt and leading — Kuzma and Natasha Mogilev. In General, all adjusted to the situation. So I was curious, how different is the contingent of the “X-factor” for three years without me. They now come, say compliments to Nastya and Andrew. By the way, many were surprised to see me. What I told them: “Thought to slip durnyak? Nothing you will not succeed!”
— How do you work with the current jury?
I saw what they aired, and knew how to work with them. Surprise was complete coincidence it is estimated with Nastya. Ask: “what are You, the notes had it when I was sitting on the jury?” We have a very close perception of people who come on the scene.
In contrast Olya Polyakova.
— Understand the chance to adapt to the existing team is quite difficult. There are some nuances. Olya just decided to get on my horse: I prefer to say more because… what else is there to do? I think our top four looks very interesting and lives according to all laws of show-business. Because a lot of people still want to hear the old songs of famous singers and to slowly get used to the new. Same story with the jury.
— Usually the most interesting happening during live broadcasts — this season they will be five.
— Yes, it’s called saving mode. It is available in all countries. Even the British “X-factor” the number of live broadcasts has decreased, and they have it was just unreal — two in a week with a crazy performance.
Now all TV has become more danceable, long shots with long arguments — the last century. It is not only Ukrainian trend, this is the situation in the global television market. Of course, this has, of course, the economy but also the viewer is not ready for a long time to follow the fate of any hero.
Then the fate of the talent show in General is under threat?
— I think that in one way or another they will continue to exist. As a kind of alternative kinds of TV shows. In fact, the audience have to have something to watch! Yes, maybe the volume of such projects will decrease, but forever they will not disappear. Of all the popular Ukrainian talent shows are not produced only two “Ukraines got talent” and “tantsyuyut VSI!”. By the way, I think STB could easily resume the “Ukraine got talent” and show it at least sometimes. Because of the analogue of this program and has not appeared.
— How do you feel about the fact that the last seasons of “X-factor” among the participants of the auditions many celebrities of the past?
— It has always been. Just “X-factor” this project, where it is easy to come former star and the show itself. What they have is the alternative? In alconcerto them off. Where do they go? Only in this talent show. But this is nothing wrong. Given that the viewer is always nostalgically configured, it’s interesting to see the former celebrity: recovered, dyed, aged, wrinkles to discuss. It’s just absolutely the right story for the talent show.
“Now, my production is working on his first series. The theme of difficult — human adaptation, past ATO”
Petr Dmitrichenko, who won in your project “Chance”, and has not received a pass in training camp.
— Love to hear him sing. But the question arises: what next? A long time admit that “X-factor”, like any talent show, it is a normal way to make money. And this is nothing wrong, given the considerable prize Fund. The question is whether they want to work with you judge, because we are usually not interested in working with the participants of past seasons, they have all all know. The judges want something new, “svezhachka” maybe it will be the birth of a new star!
Igor Kondratyuk: “Judges want something new, “svezhachka” maybe it will be the birth of a new star!”
— Unless something was born…
— In fact, stardom solely depends on the person, not from a talent show. And circumstances — lucky, not lucky. As for the arrival of old celebrities, rather, it is their gift to us. And I don’t see any problem in that most of these characters you hear from the judges “no”. Sometimes more important for them just to declare the existence and for some time to plunge into the world of show business.
— Casting of the anniversary season coming to an end. Participants were you shocked?
— Is rather surprising. Shocks are almost there. But that’s okay, we’re also stiffen.
— Winner of the third season of the talent show, your pupils is Aida Nikolaychuk, you don’t immediately recognize!
— Yes, we just don’t believe it’s her own voice! Indeed, in the first parish of Aida on “X-factor” we took her to the live shows. She only made it to training camp. And only the second time, when Hades won the online voting, she came in the show and won.
— Nearly a year since you closed your project “Karaoke on the Maidan”. How he survived on the air?
Twenty years. You know, I always get asked: why do not you continue? I’m ready, but the TV execs believe that it is out of date. Maybe it is, but, on the other hand, with this project I still travel around the country, collecting thousands of his fans. So actuality is a relative thing.
— So, there may come a time when “Karaoke” will resume?
— I never say “never”. This is absolutely my authoring program and it turns out that only I give the possibility of “Karaoke on the Maidan” to be like ten or fifteen years ago. Although, I admit, I would renew “Karaoke” but with some other leading.
— Know that you are now engaged in producing the series.
— Right now my production, to create “Chance”, “Karaoke”, is working on his first series, filming for the channel ICTV. The theme of difficult — human adaptation, past the ATO, who lost friends in civilian life. We received funding from the Ukrainian cultural Fund and in late October will finish filming. Eight series, a complicated story, many locations — mainly in Kiev and near the capital. History is relevant, truthful, and that, unfortunately, many people who are fighting against Ukraine, now living quietly among us.
I am grateful that the opportunity came to work in the movies. I’m not going to rant call yourself a film producer, but what we do is really quite a great piece of work. It turned out that to find the money for the series is a bit more complicated than to sign a one-year contract with the channel.
— Now your working mode is painted on minutes?
— Exactly! Well, what I have at home is a treadmill — no need to waste time traveling to the gym. But my brain is now concentrated only on the manufacturing process. Anything else is just no time.
— Even liked football?
— Well, why not?! It is my escape. That looked good our football with Portugal — and a charge of vivacity for the whole week. I already young, so find the enjoyable moments in traditional things — football, family, travel.
— The Euro already bought the tickets?
— Two! The following year, at the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, which will be held in Munich and Copenhagen. In these cities, my wife has not yet been and have always dreamed to visit. And then the occasion appeared. However, it turned out that the Ukrainian team will not be able to perform in these cities on the Euro in one or another.
— All know that you are an avid traveler…
— Yes, that’s decided at the end of the year to fly the whole family to New Zealand. However, at this time will just live “X-factor” and I have to catch up with my family later, after Christmas. But put another check mark on our map travelers.
