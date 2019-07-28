“Weak pod”: doctors urged men to give up coffee with sugar for potency
According to statistics men in 2 times more likely to suffer from impotence than any other disease. However, doctors noticed that none of them sees the link between their own eating habits and problematic sex life that leaves a mark on the psyche and grade work of other bodies.
Recently appeared, unexpected products of daily use and degrade “men’s power”, the newspaper writes VladTime.
Therefore, experts are not in vain called on the people to give up coffee with sugar for healthy potency.
It is this combination of foods every day has a negative impact on men. According to doctors, no man will choose a “weak pod” is 100 percent the work of the reproductive system. Before you make conclusions, the experts conducted a survey among the representatives of the stronger sex, of which 90% responded that, despite a dislike for sweets, I can’t drink coffee or tea without sugar.
“Most likely they just don’t know about that eating sweet coffee is a liver problems, auditory hallucinations, impotence and epilepsy, “concluded doctors.
Moreover, if the caffeine helps reduce appetite, sugar has the opposite effect. “White death” causes a person to eat more than normal, slowing blood flow, contaminates the blood vessels and lead to the recruitment of extra pounds.
The experts noted that the fans of this drink are at risk of impotence, because their body is in a state of physical decline due to slow blood circulation, and with coffee effect on potency is more than negative. In order to get rid of the addiction, doctors recommend to substitute sugar for cinnamon, lemon, or milk, which on the contrary increase male potency. Also should give up salty foods, fast food and any fatty foods in General.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the potency can be a bad influence taking certain medications. In particular, medications to reduce pressure. With hypertension men crossed the threshold of maturity face today are increasingly. According to experts, its development is largely due to unhealthy lifestyle. Meanwhile, following a healthy tips on nutrition and avoiding harmful habits not only allows you to save weight and normal pressure. If you need to receive drugs that reduce blood pressure (hypotensive drugs and inhibitors), we have to choose between a sex life or health. These medications in side effect can depress sexual potency. In addition, sedatives. Drugs, containing in its composition neuroleptics are able to inhibit the production of male hormones. Moreover, the detachment of these funds on the potency can have bad influence even a simple soothing drops or tincture of motherwort. The impact of such funds can be lengthy, to occur after discontinuation of treatment.
