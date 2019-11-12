“Wealthy women at the beauty not throw the money”: what are the richest and most successful women of Russia
I’m rich and successful, so my appearance must fit the status.
When I was 15, I often fantasized that someday I will become a millionaire and my life will be like a fairy tale. Well, about this: I’m a beautiful and successful middle-aged lady, get out of the business centre in immaculate white dress-box, sit in your red Lamborghini and food for a business meeting. I have perfect hair, perfect bag, perfect dress and perfect makeup. After the meeting – be sure to the beauty salon for a massage and a facial. Later on some charity event where men alternately complimenting me.
Alas, it happens or in the fantasies of a teenage girl or stupid American movie. As it turned out to be a female millionaire in our country – is one more “surprise”. Fantasies about rich, successful and beautiful lady instantly crashed on the harsh reality, as soon as I opened the ranking of the richest women in Russia according to “Forbes”.
She Bakalchuk
This lady took 2nd place in the ranking of the richest women of Russia “Forbes”. She founded the familiar online store Wildberries, which brought her in 2018 as 600 million dollars.
Dollar millionaire very rarely appears at events and almost never gives interviews. Not conceited, not Zvezditsa: quietly going about their business and not draw attention to himself. Worn, as you can see, very simple. You will meet such in the street – and you will not understand who is in front of you: rich girl or the cashier of “the five”.Tatiana started with tutoring for the English and clothing from catalogs. Made, as they say, itself, and not the decree. Oh, and well done. In their 44 years looks pretty good, but could be better.
Marina Sedykh
And this – the oil lady. Since 2000 he is Director General of Irkutsk oil company, since 2013 – Deputy of the Irkutsk region. Over the past year her condition was 350 million dollars. In their 59 years Marina Sedykh denies her femininity and attractiveness. It is easy to confuse with the usual teacher in algebra. (Sorry, but my Maryvanna looked exactly to a tee!)
Love Hoba
As last year – $ 240 million. And you can’t say that it is a member of the Board of Directors of “LUKOIL” and even the chief accountant of the Corporation. Russian millionaire does not want to abandon the image of a suburbanite from the 90s even at 240 million.
Natalia Opaleva
This lady is just 50 years. It would seem that if you have last year’s income amounted to 260 million, you can afford to be beautiful and elegant lady! But no, as a Russian millionaire, carefully hidden behind the image of the “strict nurse”.
Elena Baturina
What struck me most was Elena Baturina.
This woman is 56 years old, and she headed the rating of “Forbes” (status 1200 million dollars). Have made a successful career being married to the mayor of Moscow Yuri Luzhkov, owns the company “Inteko” and a bunch of real estate around the world.
Maybe this is a difficult and time-consuming business ate the beauty, femininity and appeal to this ladies? No, it’s as it was in youth:
At different stages of his life Natalia Baturina tried to play a woman, but not
e and it worked.
I’m not a millionaire so I can’t understand how you can run yourself, do not care about appearance and having a lot of money to look like that? On our woman-millionaire spends money? Probably buying real estate, cares about the well-being of children and grandchildren, helping charities. But about yourself, your favorite, for some reason, purposefully forgets.So now I almost tridtsatnik, a millionaire I did not, and fancy the 15-year-old girls just make me smile. Now I know how the real successful businesswoman: badly dyed hair, look tired, overweight and tasteless clothing. My perfect dress I went to the furnace….
If 15 years I saw this list of “Forbes”, I would say: “I’m not even ALL the money in the world if I look like this!”.
I have a question for you. What would it be: to become Elena Baturina (with its millions, but without the right to plastic surgery, beautician and stylist) or just be yourself (a rich man, but nice)? Put likes and write comments!