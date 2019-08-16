Weapons sold for a penny: the former Minister of defence of Moldova was in a huge scandal
In Moldova, a scandal erupted associated with embezzlement in the defense Ministry. Military equipment, ammunition and other property of the Ministry of defense of Moldova, were sold at low prices. This at a press conference in Chisinau said the new defense Minister of Moldova Pavel Boiko.
“In the period from 2015 to 2018 has been on the market for rocket launchers. Moldova is a small country, we have no fighters, and in a situation when we need to have launchers for rockets, three of the four such units were sold. One rocket launcher is worth around 3 million dollars, Salaru (Anatol Salaru, former Minister of defence of Moldova. — Ed.) sold for 660 million dollars through an offshore company”, — he said.
According to Boiko, on these facts criminal case is already brought. He said they also sold to Armenia more than 40 tons of ammunition from airport of Marculesti. All ammunition sold at low prices, UKRINFORM reported.
The Minister of defence of Moldova also noted that after an internal audit of all the collected materials will be transferred to the Prosecutor General.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, two years ago, a court in Chisinau sentenced to 18 years in prison businessman Veaceslav Platon. Prosecutors failed to prove the guilt of the defendant in output from Russia to offshore companies $ 20 billion.
