Weather Apocalypse: city in Russia was struck by a strong downpour (video)
Monday, June 24, in the city of Ulyanovsk (Russian Federation), the rain fell and the winds of unprecedented strength. About it writes the local edition.
“Residents in a panic — it seems that there were no signs, and the sky was cloudless”,— say the residents of the city.
However, the forecast did not promise good weather: “Cloudy, intermittent rain, possible thunderstorm, night locally possible grad”, — stated in the summary.
View this post in Instagram
Swam
“In principle, almost all came true, only instead of rain — a downpour, and the wind is raging perfect storm”,— noted the irony of journalists.
“On the Lower terrace — the thunder wind rain”, “we float, on the street Melnikova”, “Novoulyanovsk, the same garbage”, “the street of the Federation fell a tree, unable to withstand the rush of the storm”,— wrote the people of the city in social networks.
MES silence. #Ulyanovsk #PE pic.twitter.com/HhJDsI6l7F
— Oleg Sadchikov (@OlegSadchikov) 24 Jun 2019
It was also reported that in some areas there is no light, from strong wind, flooded streets, disrupted traffic accident happened, power lines, knocked dereviya someone even saw a fireball.
Due to the fall in metal structures on the street of the Rose Luxembourg was suspended the movement of trams.
View this post in Instagram
24/06/2019⠀⠀ Simbirsk, Russia⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ #orthodoxrussia #Simbirsk #simbirskaja #Ulyanovsk #cathedral #orthodox #ulsk#ulyanovsk #Christianity #life #photographer #russia #moments #word
At the same time, some residents of Ulyanovsk has found reason to enjoy the shower.
“Wet t-shirt competition is steeper than in Ibiza turned out. I was seen, but our girls are better!” he shared his thoughts, explaining that for many residents of the city a heavy downpour really was a complete surprise, they dressed up too easily or forget to pack your umbrellas.
As previously reported “FACTS”, a week earlier in Kiev, a heavy downpour flooded the streets. Particularly clearly the problem manifested itself in those districts that traditionally suffer from not “livevox”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter