Weather Apocalypse: city in Russia was struck by a strong downpour (video)

June 25, 2019

Monday, June 24, in the city of Ulyanovsk (Russian Federation), the rain fell and the winds of unprecedented strength. About it writes the local edition.

“Residents in a panic — it seems that there were no signs, and the sky was cloudless”,— say the residents of the city.

However, the forecast did not promise good weather: “Cloudy, intermittent rain, possible thunderstorm, night locally possible grad”, — stated in the summary.

Swam

“In principle, almost all came true, only instead of rain — a downpour, and the wind is raging perfect storm”,— noted the irony of journalists.

“On the Lower terrace — the thunder wind rain”, “we float, on the street Melnikova”, “Novoulyanovsk, the same garbage”, “the street of the Federation fell a tree, unable to withstand the rush of the storm”,— wrote the people of the city in social networks.

It was also reported that in some areas there is no light, from strong wind, flooded streets, disrupted traffic accident happened, power lines, knocked dereviya someone even saw a fireball.

Due to the fall in metal structures on the street of the Rose Luxembourg was suspended the movement of trams.

At the same time, some residents of Ulyanovsk has found reason to enjoy the shower.

“Wet t-shirt competition is steeper than in Ibiza turned out. I was seen, but our girls are better!” he shared his thoughts, explaining that for many residents of the city a heavy downpour really was a complete surprise, they dressed up too easily or forget to pack your umbrellas.

As previously reported “FACTS”, a week earlier in Kiev, a heavy downpour flooded the streets. Particularly clearly the problem manifested itself in those districts that traditionally suffer from not “livevox”.

