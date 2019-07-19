Weather experiment: in the car in Nebraska decided to bake cookies
The national weather service in Nebraska demonstrated the impact of the intense heat, trying to bake cookies using only the car and the sun.
In a series of tweets on Thursday, the national weather service in Omaha valley and has published updated information about the experiment with cookies, which for eight hours in a car.
“Actually we were going to make cookies, but the store didn’t have biscuits, so the biscuits,” said Hally Bova, a meteorologist from the National weather service in an interview.
The experiment was carried out in connection with what the national weather service has issued a warning about heat waves in most of the state of Nebraska on Saturday.
In Omaha on Thursday, the high was 92 degrees (+33,3 Celsius) with the heat index of 103 (+39.4 Celsius).
In the first post, Twitter wrote: “If you’re wondering whether it’s hot, we will try to bake cookies in our Parking lot, using only the sun and the car. We will keep you informed of events.”
Biscuit dough put on baking tray in a closed vehicle on Thursday morning. Next put the thermometer.
To bake cookies usually, it takes 14 to 17 minutes at 350 degrees.
In the next post published a photo and signed the “45 minutes. Biscuits rising”.
The following update, issued approximately an hour after the initial post, which read: “the Temperature of the pan has reached 175 degrees (+79,4 Celsius) for 60 minutes, and the top is cookie — 153 (+67,2 Celsius)”
“It’s a good time to remind everyone that the machine is extremely hot. Check it before you close! On average, 38 children die in hot cars each year. Not become part of the statistics!”
After about five hours the national weather service in Omaha has posted another update: “the Top of cookies is baked, and the bottom is still moist. But what is even more interesting, the temperature of the rear seat in the shade is 144 degrees (+62,2 Celsius)!”
Last update reads: “After almost 8 hours in the sun top of cookies actually edible. But the middle is still pretty raw. The maximum temperature on the sheet was 185 (+85 Celsius)!”
Such experiments are not a novelty for US. For example, in 2016 in Arizona managed to fry an egg on the manhole cover.