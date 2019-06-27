Weather out of politics: G20 leaders met overcast sky Osaka
PHOTO : PA Wire/PA Images, TASS
ASIA
Japan is moving a tropical storm – just at the time when Osaka began to gather world leaders of the G20. The city introduced unprecedented security measures, the correspondent of “MIR 24” Margarita Kirilova.
Leaders “the Big twenty” meets the overcast sky of Osaka. After the Turkish leader Erdogan Redzhepom Chinese President XI Jinping under the arch of umbrellas got to his car.
The government of Japan promptly established a crisis headquarters. For Osaka moving tropical cyclone. It will bring heavy rains and wind storm. The owners of the summit thinking about how to protect guests in case of bad weather, which still did not overshadow the talks.
Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe with a glass of wine already met with colleagues from the European Union Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker. At the bilateral talks, he treated the guests cakes. The Osaka is now adjusting to the new realities. The summit of “Big twenty” changed the measured life of the city. From today don’t work kindergartens and schools. Closed many stores. The restrictions in public transport. Most of the Central streets are blocked.
“My house was under siege. Police said they were unable to check the documents of any passerby. It’s very inconvenient,” said a resident of Osaka’s daizo Sasaki.
The work of the police every time adds the President of the United States Donald trump. Wherever he appears, are unhappy with American policy. So recently in London, when the streets thousands of protesters. In Japan, too, is not all pleased with the American presence. Now the Islands are serving almost 50 thousand US military and behave prudently. In Okinawa Prefecture, where there are military bases, the local people came out to protest. Meanwhile, Shinzo Abe believes that the security agreement, which the Americans in the 60-m was signed by his grandfather, do not need to revise.
Donald trump yesterday flew to Osaka, but while on the sidelines of the summit did not appear. The city saw only his twin in an embrace with double DPRK leader Kim Jong-UN.
And while the G20 leaders gather in Osaka, the interest in the summit excite Japanese grandmother. Popular group of older artists, freestyle rap, written specifically for the event. Line of the song calling for peace.