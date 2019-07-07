Weather the Apocalypse: in France, hail fell the size of a tennis ball (photo, video)
After the storm that hit France in June, 6 July, during a thunderstorm, in the French region of Auvergne-rhône-Alpes, hail the size of a tennis ball. Weather service reported that Saturday was a record day this year in the number of recorded lightning: during the day, recorded 73,7 thousands of electrical discharges, mainly in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes.
On the eve of the national weather service Meteo France announced on the penultimate — orange — the level of weather danger in more than 20 departments of the country. At the moment the storm ended in France, the high level alarm is cleared, writes “Today”.
#Orages de grêle en hier #’auvergne Source: https://t.co/BuoiXd1EBT pic.twitter.com/DJ5uzxxekQ
— La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) July 7, 2019
As he wrote, “FACTS”, in June Ukraine also passed a hailstorm. So, in the Ternopil region after the intense heat began, hail the size of a quail egg. The locals took the brunt of the disaster in the video — the footage shows a huge ice balls covered gardens, beat the cabbage and tomatoes, posbivat from trees nuts and cherries.
