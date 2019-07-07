Weather the Apocalypse: in France, hail fell the size of a tennis ball (photo, video)

| July 7, 2019 | News | No Comments

Погодный апокалипсис: во Франции выпал град размером с теннисный мяч (фото, видео)

After the storm that hit France in June, 6 July, during a thunderstorm, in the French region of Auvergne-rhône-Alpes, hail the size of a tennis ball. Weather service reported that Saturday was a record day this year in the number of recorded lightning: during the day, recorded 73,7 thousands of electrical discharges, mainly in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes.

Погодный апокалипсис: во Франции выпал град размером с теннисный мяч (фото, видео)

Погодный апокалипсис: во Франции выпал град размером с теннисный мяч (фото, видео)

On the eve of the national weather service Meteo France announced on the penultimate — orange — the level of weather danger in more than 20 departments of the country. At the moment the storm ended in France, the high level alarm is cleared, writes “Today”.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, in June Ukraine also passed a hailstorm. So, in the Ternopil region after the intense heat began, hail the size of a quail egg. The locals took the brunt of the disaster in the video — the footage shows a huge ice balls covered gardens, beat the cabbage and tomatoes, posbivat from trees nuts and cherries.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.