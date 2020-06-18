Web design for beginners and the basics of Internet marketing: how to spend a weekend in new York (19-21 June)
What: Course “Internet Security”
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 June
Where: Online
More info: We are accustomed to solve their problems using the Internet to search for information, watch movies, to play, to buy necessary things. It is quick and easy, but not always safe. Internet fraudsters hunt for our data, resources and money. In this course you will learn information about the types of online fraud and how to resist them.
Cost: Free
What: Training to a Total dictation
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 June
Where: Online
Read more: Online course Total dictation spelling and punctuation of the Russian language consists of 28 topics, which are organized in four modules. The principle of dividing the course into modules transparent and natural to the layman interested in the Russian language: spelling of vowels; the spelling of the consonants; together, separate, define spelling words different parts of speech; punctuation. Each module contains seven lessons; each lesson explains one complex spelling and punctuation rule.
Cost: Free
What: the basics of Internet marketing
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 June
Where: Online
More info: In this course, students will learn what is a system of Internet marketing. Discuss the basic operating principles and system components: SEO, SMM, e-mail marketing, PR, contextual advertising. The training program is designed for those who want to get a General idea about the subject. It can be as leaders who want to promote their project through the Internet, and novice professionals in the field of Internet marketing.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “Secrets of great writing”
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 June
Where: Online
Read more: Online course “Secrets of great writing” will teach you how to create texts that work. The course focuses on the most popular business communication topics: lyrics for social networking, official correspondence, texts for mass media, multimedia content and blogs, presentations and copywriting for advertising materials. In the video lectures and additional materials will be case studies and practical examples from.
Cost: Free
What: Course “the Art of reading man”
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 June
Where: Online
Read more: the Information transmitted by words, according to anthropologists and ethologists, is only 7%, when the share of non-verbal communication accounts for 93%, where the smells were 55%, while the share of paralinguistically component (tone, voice volume, intonation, etc.) accounted for 38%. The meaning transmitted by words, that is, verbal component is 35%, and nonverbal signals — 65% is gestures, facial expressions, body language. This course is the first step in the subject analysis of non-verbal human behavior.
Cost: Free
What: Web design for beginners
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 June
Where: Online
Read more: Web design – the fastest growing sector in the IT and web designer is one of the most sought after professions in the digital industry. Modern mobile apps, websites and any other interfaces can’t be created without a web designer.
In a course on web design you will learn about the different types of sites, the laws of composition and draw a prototype of your site, learns about the rules of combining fonts, learn to distinguish “good” design from “bad” to seek and write lyrics, learn color theory.
Cost: Free
What: Course on “How the Internet works”
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 June
Where: Online
Read more: do You use the Internet. But do you know how it works? If you ever heard of the word domain, routing, IP address, Protocol, port, but not sure what they mean, this course will help you understand! In this course, you will learn about how networks and all the rest of the Internet.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour of the Getty Museum
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 June
Where: Online
Read more: this California art Museum, you can find European works of art until the VIII century. Take a tour on Street View to discover a huge collection of paintings, drawings, sculptures, manuscripts and photographs.
Cost: Free
What: an Online visit to the Sistine chapel
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 June
Where: Online
Read more: the Monument of the Renaissance frescoes of Michelangelo, Botticelli, Perugino. In the online space can be considered in detail, not jostling with other tourists.
To visit the Sistine chapel at the link.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course about the psychology of stress
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 June
Where: Online
Read more: How to maintain the balance of life, cope with challenges, to organize their own stability at the level of thoughts and feelings and translational activity? All this you will learn in this course.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13344
[name] => new York
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => nyu-jork
)
New York
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15245
[name] => online
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => onlajn
)
online
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15680
[name] => course
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kurs
)
course
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 19078
[name] => weekend in new York
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-nyu-jorke
)
weekend in new ЙоркеFacebookVkontakte
bookmark