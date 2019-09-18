Wedding Bondarchuk and Andreeva: it became known how long the couple will be together and how much…
No sooner is the wedding Director Fyodor Bondarchuk and actress Paulina Andreeva, like talking about the future of a new unit of society. It is believed that a celebrity marriage will last no more than 12 years.
That’s considered a psychic, and a shaman Caretta Akhmetzhanova, writes WomanHIT.ru.
Read takia Wedding Bondarchuk and Andreeva: Sobchak stunned guests in a way “black Swan” (video)
The witch learned that the thirteenth wedding anniversary Fyodor Bondarchuk and Paulina Andreeva note is not meant to be.
“There is a possibility of divorce, or after this period, their relationship will be based more on friendship than love. They disperse in different houses, but communication will support”, — said the clairvoyant.
Meanwhile, at the newly made spouse everything is fine. Says Akhmetzhanova, soon the couple will get a new living space: buy two house and apartment. After Theodore and Pauline will become parents.
“As for procreation, the couple written by karma to have one child and maybe it’s a boy. But in this moment Paulina about it thinks”, says the shaman.
Read takiab throw Bogomolov because of a small penis: famous psychologist made a disappointing forecast
Also Caretta Akhmetzhanova added that Bondarchuk and Andreeva, most likely, have been familiar in a previous life and was even linked in friendship. “The spirits are telling me that their meeting in our world is not accidental. Here they gave the universe another opportunity to connect”, — quotes the clairvoyant
Yesterday, September 17, Fedor Bondarchuk and Paulina Andreeva organized the celebration of their marriage. According to some, the lovers who have been together for three years, issued the relations on 1 September, but only now decided to celebrate.
Caretta ahmetzhanova said that the initiator of the relationship was the actress she always wanted to have beside a strong man.
As he wrote, “the FACTS,” Fyodor Bondarchuk and Paulina Andreeva officially became husband and wife. Spouses they were a little early, but the feast for the guests was arranged on 17 September in Saint-Petersburg. The celebration was organized on the highest level, spending on a wedding is estimated in millions of rubles, and the price of bridesmaid dresses to hundreds of thousands. Among the guests were many stars of show business, including Ksenia Sobchak with her husband Konstantin Bogomolov. As guests were asked not to shoot and not share photos in the social network, so the celebration is shrouded in mystery. It is known that the wedding ceremony was conducted by Konstantin Khabensky.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter