Wedding Bondarchuk and Andreeva: Sobchak stunned guests in a way “black Swan” (video)

Yesterday, September 17 in the Russian city of St. Petersburg after three years of novel, film Director Fedor Bondarchuk and actress Paulina Andreeva officially registered their relationship. All the guests were invited to the Yusupov Palace on the Moika river embankment, but later the guests came, boarded the bus and went into the house Bagrovyh to go out and celebrate, writes “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.
The official ceremony of marriage, as we know, took place on 1 September, but yesterday hosted the main ceremony.
According to media reports, renting the largest room in the Palace has managed in 350 thousand rubles. The bride preparing for the event in the hotel “Helvetia”, the cost of one night which starts from 30 thousand.
However, to capture the Bridal reporters did not succeed, as the bride and groom at the main entrance did not appear. Apparently, the couple entered the Palace with a secret entrance. Thus, the main intrigue of the evening — wedding dress Paulina — remained a secret from the General public.
Note that the couple decided not to skimp, gathered at the Banquet on the occasion of their wedding, about 200 people, many of them came from Moscow. Among the guests were Igor Ugolnikov, Tatyana Yumasheva, Igor Vernik, Anna chipovskaya, Konstantin Kryukov with his wife, journalist Sergei Minayev, Anton Tabakov, producer Alexander Rodnyansky, actor Igor zolotovitski. The couple paid friends travel and accommodation at the hotel near the wedding site.
Also among the guests was the newly family of Ksenia Sobchak and Konstantin Bogomolov, who just recently shocked the secular elite for his extravagant wedding with the hearse and Striptease.
Note that if on her wedding and the wedding she was dressed in white, for the wedding of a novel she turned into a black Swan and literally sparkled with happiness. Appropriate the shared make-up by Yuri Ananov. Konstantin Bogomolov was succinct: black suit and white shirt.
“A luxurious job,” he praised taken on the image of Xenia anatolevny works stylist.
“The shoulders look just divine,” was sapotaceae subscribers.
The newspaper reminds that guests Bondarchuk and Andreeva immediately taken from the Yusupov Palace. In the area of 20.00, guests went inside the building, and after 30 minutes began to go and sit in the van. Currently there is no official comment and confirmation on the location of the celebration.
As previously reported “FACTS”, she Ksenia Sobchak also has unexpectedly changed the venue of the wedding.
