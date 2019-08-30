Wedding dress? Ksenia Sobchak showed white outfit (photo)
Popular Russian journalist and TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, who is allegedly expecting a child from Konstantin Bogomolov and preparing for the wedding, fueled rumors about the imminent marriage.
37-year-old star donned an elegant white dress from the famous designer, intrigued subscribers in the network.
“How do you like the outfit? — she asked. — Ermanno Scervino for the one white party”.
Members decided that the white party Ksenia calls his wedding, and this dress is going to get married.
It is worth noting that in a translucent lace dress, close-fitting shape, she looks slim and toned. There is no hint of possible pregnancy. Perhaps because Sobchak decided to refute rumors about the imminent replenishment.
In any case, so says actor Stanislav Sadalsky.
Itself Ksenia though no longer hiding the relationship with Constantine, personal life has not commented. Certainly not speak about marriage and pregnancy. She skillfully adds fuel to the fire.
Not to say on the topic of privacy and Konstantin Bogomolov. In a recent interview he confessed only to love Sobchak, calling it his destiny.
