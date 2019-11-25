Wedding in Ternopil region ended with the breakup of a relationship: the operator has not paid for the video of the celebration
In the town Borshchiv in the Ternopil region the man refused to pay for the services of a videographer to your wedding the same as “loving the beloved”.
This was reported by the operator itself Roman Kolesnik in Facebook, posting pictures of the event.
“These persons refused to pay for services video. Please spread this, because I know that “threw” not only me, may the Borschev Ternopil region and know its “heroes” – he wrote. In the comments Kolesnik added that the groom has fallen out of love with a woman in a week and “pay someone work he believes also don’t need”. According to him, a curiosity he had for the first time in 18 years of shooting.
However, the chosen one, according to the operator, his part paid.