Wedding Sobchak and Bogomolov: video
On Friday, September 13, in Moscow, became husband and wife Ksenia Sobchak and Konstantin Bogomolov is one of the most controversial Russian pairs.
The video broadcast of weddings are just a few of the channels. Saying the couple pay for the celebration. “FACTS” I suggest you look at how to celebrate a wedding Sobchak and the mantid.
Another channel interrupted stream until morning. “Let’s see what they’ll do,” said the host. But that was before, look at the video.
Recall, the lovers were married in the registry office Griboyedov Moscow, for painting the bride chose a dress Christos Costarellos. The newlyweds left in a black hearse.
Then the couple laid flowers to the monument to Prince Vladimir on the Borovitskaya square in Moscow and went to the carriage to get married.
For the wedding she chose a dress Edem Couture. The wedding itself was held in the temple “Great Ascension” in Bolshaya Nikitskaya street.
Then Sobchak and Bogomolov invited 300 people (friends, relatives) at the wedding celebration. Guests received a list of what the couple would like to receive as a gift.
In the network appeared the video of the first kiss of the newlyweds in the wedding party.
View this post in Instagram
We also recall that the wedding promised in the Gothic style — with red tablecloths and black utensils.
