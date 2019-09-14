Wedding Sobchak in the Gothic style hearse, black ware and red tablecloths (photo)
Ksenia Sobchak and Konstantin Bogomolov officially became husband and wife. They married in the registry office Griboyedov Moscow. The couple gave the wedding a spectacular show. The wedding Palace appeared on the black hearse, drowning in red carnations with the inscription “till death do us part.”
The painting was closed, without mass media representatives. Ksenia herself has shared exclusive footage.
*”With witnesses from the bride” — signed Sobchak
*The couple with their parents
After the official ceremony, the newlyweds and guests went to walk to the Museum. Wedding decorated in the Gothic style on the tables, red tablecloths and black dishes. What will serve is anyone’s guess.
How was the ceremony, watch the video here.
