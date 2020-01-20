Week in California or England: the company is giving away a vacation in the style of the movie ‘the Holiday’
If you want to get away from the daily routine, as did the heroine of Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz in the movie The Holiday (in the Russian hire “the Holiday”), you have a real chance, writes Travel+Leasure.
Love Home Swap community exchange houses around the world, is a business model, fully inspired by the popular movie “the Holiday”, the plot of which two unfamiliar women exchanged homes in Los Angeles and Cheshire, England.
The company, according to its creators, is so eager to heal broken hearts and fix the bad home that offers all a chance to win a week’s vacation — for this you need to participate in the competition under the hashtag #SwapMyHoliday. The competition is held in cooperation with the timeshare company RCI.
“We decided to launch the lottery #SwapMyHoliday, that travelers have had the opportunity to win a holiday getaway for two and to realize their dreams from the movie The Holiday in one of our outstanding hotels,” said senior managing Director RCI’s Fiona Downing.
The winners will spend a week in Los Angeles or in an English country town of Cheshire, in the same way as the heroine Diaz and Winslet in the film (travel dates must be during the period from 15 March to 31 April 2020). For lucky winners and their travel companions will be provided with tickets.
House in Los Angeles has stunning panoramic ocean views, four comfortable bedrooms and four bathrooms — all this space will give the opportunity to enjoy the sunshine of California.
House with a pond in Cheshire emphasize everything you ever wanted to find in the English countryside, including a wood-burning fireplace and a private garden.
Want to participate? All you need to do is share the photo to Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, showing how you spent the holiday with the hashtag #SwapMyHoliday. Check your partner’s travel and follow the instructions Love Home Swap on any social platform you use to send applications. Participation is only possible until February 9.