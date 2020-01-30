Week of cider and a master class on buying real estate: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (31 Jan – 2 Feb)
What: a Week of cider in Auckland
When: Friday-Sunday, 31 Jan — 2 Feb
Where: the events of the Week of the cider will take place at several locations, and schedule on the link
Read more: From 26 January to 2 February in Oakland, California, will host the first annual cider week, during which will host events for lovers of this drink.
Just within this week throughout the Bay Area will be held more than 50 events — from dinners with cider, to guided tours through the orchards and making cider. The main goal is to introduce lovers of craft beverages with a diverse world of this drink.
Cost: From $0.
What: Karaoke in Russian
When: Friday, January 31, from 21:00
Where: Neck of the Woods, 406 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118
More info: This is a great event for lovers of night life, especially for Russian-speaking residents of San Francisco. This Friday, January 31, you have the chance to go back to sing their favourite hits in a karaoke party in the club Neck of the Woods.
Cost: $10.
What: Master class on working with wood
When: Friday, 31 January, 17:00
Where: Fjallraven San Francisco 478 Jackson Street, San Francisco, CA 94111
More info: In this master class you will learn Swedish handicraft (Slöjd), in particular working with wood. You will learn how to create functional and usable products, turning logs into spoons, bowls, stools and other items.
Regardless of whether you’re woodworking or artisanal fisheries, the methods will allow you to get more experience of communication with nature and our urban environment.
Classes will be held under the leadership of Jan Macnemar, which is studying woodworking for about 3 years.
Cost: Free.
What: Workshop on “Emotional competence in the digital world” for English-speaking
When: Friday, January 31, from 07:00
Where: Indina-Consulting LLC 101 Jefferson Drive, 94025, Menlo Park, CA 94103
Read more: Emotional competence in the digital world is an online seminar with Tatiana Indinas. In our increasingly digital world, it becomes difficult to maintain a successful relationship if you keep up with the digital environment.
To be emotionally literate in today’s digital world means:
- To work with new technologies and apply them to improve efficiency.
- To provide equally good communication in face to face meetings and meetings online.
- Know the rules of network/digital etiquette.
- To be able to maintain a safe and productive online behavior on forums, sites, chats and messengers.
- To create and maintain your reputation online.
- Quick to learn and implement new communication tools.
- To build an effective team in a more complex technological environment.
This training will help you to find a successful style of communication, leadership, management, relationships, and reinvent ourselves to stay happy, well-balanced emotional person in the high-tech world.
Tatiana Indina — Ph. D., business coach, coach on leadership and team development, organizational consultant, with over 10 years of experience working in international teams.
She is the CEO and founder of the Innovation Academy Indina-Consulting Innovation Academy in Silicon Valley and online platforms Mission2Mars.
Doctorate of philosophy in social psychology of the Russian Academy of education (Moscow, Russia, 2007), was frequently presented papers at international conferences on psychology and Internet governance (IGF, UN, Cyberpix, T20). Also India is the author of five books and over 50 scientific papers. Her latest book is “CEO 2.0” — is devoted to the development of key competencies for the next generation of leaders of the digital age.
Cost: Free.
What: Free seminar for buying the first house in the San Francisco Bay Area
When: Saturday, February 1, from 11:00.
Where: 1900 Camden Ave, San Jose, CA 95124
Read more: Dream about your own house in California, but don’t know where to start and afraid to make costly mistakes?
Buying a home in the U.S. is a responsible and a difficult task to cope with which will help a skilled realtor. Irina wrestler, a broker with more than 20 years of experience selling homes in Silicon Valley, ready to assist beginners in the real estate market and invites you to attend your free seminar for buying the first house in the San Francisco Bay Area.
In the event you get a lot of useful information and, in particular, please review:
- government programs for first-time buyers;
- the most important stages of the home buying process;
- ways to avoid the most common mistakes;
- Attention! New topic: the process of buying property at auctions and houses owned by banks (REO, bank owned homes, foreclosures) — from the broker, who has worked for many years as a representative of banks and other financial institutions as sellers. Irina wrestler worked for several years on the auction company and America’s biggest banks selling foreclosures. Her experience and willingness to share it with you in this workshop is priceless.
If you have any questions, please send them by e-mail: broker@ca1team.com or text message to the number 408-603-6189. Irina wrestler will meet and try to help in every situation. Those who cannot attend the workshop can also write or call the broker (408-603-6189), and she will find time for a personal consultation.
Cost: Free.
What: Family photo session
When: Saturday, February 1, from 09:00
Where: San Francisco, CA 94118 (several locations)
Read more: free professional 30-minute family photo shoot with Shoott. Only pay for any photos. To reserve a place on the website www.shoott.com.
If you like some image, you will be able to buy it for $15.
Cost: From $0.
What: Theatrical production of “Border of Life”
When: Saturday, February 1, from 18:00.
Where: Second Slavic Baptist Church 6601 Watt Avenue, North Highlands, CA 95660.
Read more: Theatrical production of “Border of Life” (The Verge of Life) – talk about the brevity of life, happiness and sadness that is inherent in it.
“We are all something similar. Joy and sorrow enter through the same door. The fate of millions, millions of hearts pounding, living this life at my own pace. You think you have a lot of time, and suddenly, being on the border of life, you realize that your time is up,” reads theater reviews.
Speaker Ivan Komarchuk will speak Russian with translation via headphones.
Cost: Free.
What: Cat’s fair
When: Saturday, February 1, from 11:00
Where: Foster City Library, 1000 East Hillsdale Boulevard, Foster City, CA 94404
Read more: animal Shelter The Homeless Cat Network will bring foster cats and kittens to the library, foster city. The organizer of the meeting will be on site to answer all your questions about available cats and recommended care. Come to pet cats and maybe take one of them home with me.
Cost: Free.
What: celebration of the Chinese New year
When: Saturday, 1 February, from 13:00.
Where: Foster City Library, 1000 East Hillsdale Boulevard, Foster City, CA 94404.
Read more: Lunar New Year Extravaganza is an event in which you will be able to celebrate Chinese New year, cheerfully to spend time and learn more about the culture and traditions of East Asia.
During the event, guests can visit exhibitions, master-classes on creation of a paper Dragon, enjoy the traditional dance of the “White crane” and get a unique experience, and also receive a gift of Chinese children’s books.
Cost: Free.
What: a Master class for the whole family
When: Sunday, February 2, from 12:00.
Where: Verlocal, 733 1st Street, Benicia, CA, United States, Benicia, CA 94510.
Read more: Family Sundays is an opportunity to spend time with family and create crafts from ceramics during the master class. The ticket includes the necessary tools and baking materials. You need to buy separately materials: ceramics, mosaic, glass.
The cost of a family ticket (up to 4 people) — $15. Reservations are not required.
Cost: $15.
What: Projection show Mesmerica 360
When: Sunday, 2 February, 18:00
Where: Chabot Space & Science Center, The Ask Jeeves Planetarium, 10000 Skyline Blvd. Oakland, CA 94619
Read more: Visual-musical journey Mesmerica 360 — it broadens the mind projection show. It is designed to relieve stress and is suitable for all age groups. Embark on a magical journey the whole family leaving your problems outside the door and immerse yourself in imaginary landscapes, awe-inspiring.
Cost: From $12.
What: Walking tour of Western Adddition
When: Sunday, February 2, from 11:00
Where: Cottage Row, Between Bush & Sutter, San Francisco, CA 94115
Read more: Women of Wonder SF: Western Addition walking tour is one of a series of walking tours in honor of the many women who have contributed to the legacy of San Francisco. Among them – women artists, revolutionaries and other impressive ladies, which influence on the development of the city.
Tour Western Adddition throw by district Japantown and the Fillmore district.
You will walk more than three kilometers and will overcome steep hill, so dress comfortably.
For excursions are no costs, but you will need to register in advance.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
