Weekdays Angelina Jolie: the actress walks with twins Vivienne and Knox
In the lenses of reporters Jolie in recent days was hit twice: yesterday the celebrity strolled through Los Angeles in the company of 11-year-old Knox and a day earlier they were seen together with Vivienne (twin sister Knox).
Eyewitnesses that journalists managed to talk, said that the family was not much different from ordinary families: walking, shopping, lunch in a cafe “normal happy family”.
However, if you believe the Western press, not with all children, the actress the perfect relationship. It is known that 13-year-old biological daughter 44-year-old Angelina Jolie and 55-year-old brad pitt Shiloh intends soon to move to the father. They say that the girl was unhappy with the behavior of his mother during the divorce process and reigning in their house atmosphere.
However, the move to pitt not just Shiloh. According to that same Western media, ahead of Jolie filming “Those who wish me dead” (Those Who Wish Me Dead), which will require a lot of effort and time, so the actress invited the ex-husband to spend the summer with their six children.
This is a huge step in their relationship, because before Jolie pitt in restricted communication with children. Brad is in seventh heaven,
— said a source close to celebrities.