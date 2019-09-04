Weekend Box Office: ‘Angel Has Fallen’ Wins Again As Slow End Of Summer Season Continues
Summer is just about over and the Labor Day box office was kind of slow.
Coming in second place over the Labor Day weekend was Universal’s Good Boys with an estimated $9.19 million. Disney’s The Lion King may have been in third place, but it is holding strong and has crossed over the $1.56 billion-mark for the worldwide box office.
As detailed by Box Office Mojo, almost all of the movies in the top 10 were rather close in their hauls this weekend. While it usually is a rather slow weekend with the summer ending and football starting up again, Hurricane Dorian has had a bit of an impact as many people are preparing for what may come this week.
Full and exact numbers for this holiday weekend won’t be out until Tuesday morning sometime since Monday is Labor Day. Here are the top 10 films for the days of August 30 – September 1.
1.) Angel Has Fallen – $11.575 million
2.) Good Boys – $9.19 million
3.) The Lion King – $6.708 million
4.) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – $6.28 million
5.) Overcomer – $5.7 million
6.) Ready or Not – $5.616 million
7.) Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – $5.0 million
8.) Spider-Man: Far From Home – $4.26 million
9.) Dora and the Lost City of Gold – $4.14 million
10.) The Angry Birds Movie 2 – $4.115 million
Right now, it’s a rather slow time at the movies and that is overly common as summer comes to a close and vacations end. The big movie season won’t pick up again until sometime in October and after that, it will be the Christmas holiday season. Labor Day is a fun time for last-minute beach trips and visits to the theater, and it seems as if the most enticing of them all was Angel Has Fallen.