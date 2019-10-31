Weight: 6 exercises to help boost your metabolism
To accelerate metabolism, it is very important to develop a daily exercise plan. This does not have to go to the gym — you can do at home…
You do not give rest the extra kilos? The reflection in the mirror ceases to please you slim figure? Yes, when approaching the long-awaited vacation, everyone wants to have a body like the cover of a magazine.
Each of us knows that there are many different physical exercises. Fortunately, among them we can find those that are right for you.
Today we decided to tell about the best exercises to speed up metabolism. Thanks to them, your figure will again become taut and slim. You will forget what weight.
Exercises to speed up metabolism
You should always remember that before performing any exercise, even the simplest, you must complete the workout in order to warm up the muscles. This will protect your muscles from damage and will prepare them for classes.
1. Heel raise
This simple exercise can be performed at any time and virtually anywhere in the home. You just fail to find excuses and be lazy.
First, you need to stand up and completely straighten your back.
Not cranking back up in turn your heels to the back of the thighs.
This exercise resembles Jogging on the same place. It should be started slowly, gradually speeding up the pace.
2. Quick snake
This exercise a little harder the first. For its implementation you will need a few small cones or any other objects. For example, suitable water bottles.
Put it on the floor at least 5 cones at an equal distance. You will need to quickly run between them, making zigzags.
This exercise can be complicated, making it even more efficient. For this, you can bend down and touch the cones during the run, and then run back in the opposite direction, returning to the starting position.
3. Lizard
This simple exercise is performed on the floor. For this you need to choose a spacious place. This power exercise is great for accelerating the metabolism.
Get on the floor and raise your totally relaxed body.
To raise it should be with only your palms and toes. Your arms should be fully extended along the floor.
Sometimes this exercise is called the plank. It is best to perform several series of this exercise.
Each time you become stronger and fitter. Considering this, in turn, need to increase the frequency of repetitions.
4. Lift knees to chest
For this exercise you need to take a Mat and lie on it.
Cross your palms behind the neck, just below the head.
Bend your knees, bringing them toward your chest.
In order for this exercise to boost metabolism and burn those extra pounds, you should repeat it at least 1 minute.
Then put your legs down and lightly massage the stomach. Get some rest and do another series of exercises.
5. Jumping rope
Certainly a child you had to jump rope. At that time you did not know that this is a simple fun exercise is good for health. The time has come again to get the forgotten story of.
The top should keep your feet together while jumping. Try to jump so that your knees touched his chest.
Then you can complicate the exercise, alternating feet while jumping. Jump 30 seconds on the left leg, and then 30 seconds on the right side.
This simple exercise can be performed virtually anytime and anywhere.
6. Dancing
Dancing is another great exercise that should be addressed every day. Best of all, your movement was intense and fast. In this case your muscles will work hard.
The most important thing is to be in constant motion, relaxing muscles and reducing.
Keep in mind that you need to be patient and consistent, performing exercises daily. Try to give a whole during class.
Do not forget to drink enough water: your body should always stay hydrated.
Thanks to these metabolism exercises you will be easier to get rid of fat.
In addition, you can develop a daily plan of physical exercises and to perform them at home, in familiar surroundings to you. It is not necessary to enroll in the gym.
Try to leave behind a sedentary lifestyle and bad habits. You need to work hard in order to keep your body healthy and strong.
Regular performance of these exercises will help you to achieve the desired shape.