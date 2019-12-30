Weight Lomachenko American Davis spectacular knockout won the title of WBA Regular champion (video)
Yesterday in Atlanta (USA) took the fight for the title of champion WBA Regular lightweight title between American Gerontol Davis (23-0, 22 KO’s) and by the representative of Cuba Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-3, 18 KO’s).
The match met the expectations of the fans of Boxing.
Both fighters acted aggressively and fearlessly.
However, the more surely met an American.
In the second and eighth rounds Geronta sent the rival to a knock-down, and in the final round with a spectacular knockout set point.
After the fight Gamboa admitted that during his first knockdown he tore his Achilles tendon, but continued to box.
With this victory in his new weight category of 25-year-old Davis won the title of world champion under version WBA Regular.
Earlier Geronta spoke about a potential fight with world champion under version WBO, WBA and WBC Vasyl Lomachenko.
The American is convinced that his fight with the Ukrainian will take place, but at the “right time”.