Weightlessness has no effect on frozen sperm
Frozen sperm samples that have been subjected to space microgravity, and samples that are on Earth, are no different. To such conclusion experts from the clinic of women’s health in Barcelona. The results of their observations they presented at the meeting of the European society of human reproduction and embryology in Vienna, writes, “Газета.Ru”.
Previously, experts have noted that microgravity reduces the activity of sperm in fresh samples. Studies with frozen semen was carried out for the first time.
The researchers used 10 samples of sperm from healthy donors. Microgravity environment they have created by training aircraft. After the experiment, they studied the structure, viability and other parameters of thawed spermatozoa, and found that any differences from the samples not exposed to such a load, no.
Experts note that this is only a preliminary study. You must still play it with a large number of samples. While work in this area will help to transport the sperm through space to colonize other planets. The sperm of men exposed to cosmic radiation, changing the properties not for the better, while frozen samples from it do not suffer.
Earlier it was reported that scientists found the cause of muscle atrophy in zero gravity.