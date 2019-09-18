Weightlifter of the DPRK, lifted 3 times his own weight, along the way setting two world records at the world Cup
Om Yun Chol
The representative of the DPRK’s Om Yun Chol won the gold and set two world records in weight to 55 kg at the world championship in Thailand.
The sum of the two exercises, the champion of the Olympic games 2012 and now 5-time world champion raised the weight 294 kg (128 in the snatch in the clean and jerk 166). He set world records in the clean and jerk and the total sum. The previous record was equal to 162 kg, and the amount – 293 kg.
Second place went to Igor’s Dream from Kazakhstan with a score of 266 kg (120+146), the third was the representative of Saudi Arabia Mansour al Abdulrahim Salim – 265 kg (118+147).