Weightlifter-transgender from New Zealand became the object of persecution
Laurel Hubbard
41-year-old new Zealand weightlifter-transgender Laurel Hubbard won two gold and one silver medals at the Pacific games in Samoa.
More than 10 years ago she made a sex change operation. Being a man, Hubbard was also involved in weightlifting, according championat.com.
At the last tournament, the kiwi surpassed the champion of the Commonwealth, the mistress of the competition Peerage of Stowers, causing outrage in Samoa. In particular, the Prime Minister of Samoa Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele said that for these athletes it is necessary to organize a separate competition.
“I don’t think he/she has to participate in these competitions. But I realize that we can’t exclude such people. They need to play the Games in their own category,” – said the head of government.
Hubbard can play at the Olympics in 2020 in Tokyo, and it also caused a negative reaction.
British Fair Play movement for Women called on sports leaders to “Wake up”, and the new Zealand movement Speak Up For Women urged the IOC to protect women’s sports.