Well-known billionaire, a friend of Clinton and trump accused of human trafficking
66-year-old Jeffrey Epstein, a famous financier and close friend of the 42 and 45 U.S. presidents bill Clinton and Donald trump, was arrested on charges of human trafficking. 15 years ago, he was able to avoid punishment, but the case has been reopened, says Meduza.
In July 2019, 15 years after the Commission of the crimes, Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on charges of human trafficking. In figure 40 underage girls who were brought to the estate of the financier in the period from 2002 to 2005.
Billionaire accused of one count of trafficking and one count of attempted organization of trafficking. Monday, July 8, Epstein appeared before the court in new York, which will elect the measure of restraint.
In 2005, Epstein was accused of sex crimes, but he managed to avoid punishment. Florida state police and the FBI began against Epstein months-long investigation. Financier accused of receiving sexual services from underage girls. During a search of Epstein found many pictures of girls that billionaire pay for various services.
Evidence against Epstein gave more than 30 girls, at least five of them at the time of the events described have not reached 18th birthday. Only the case featured more than 40 minors.
Subsequently, these charges were added the charges of organizing prostitution and blackmail: Epstein allegedly “borrowed” girls of influential people and then filmed them on video. In the case mentioned that one of the “influential people” could be Prince Andrew.
In 2008, Epstein has made a deal with the investigation. Prosecutors allowed him to avoid prosecution on charges of blackmail in exchange for a guilty plea in the case of an organization of prostitution.
He agreed to pay compensation to the girls, who put forward his accusation, and spent 13 months in jail (according to the conditions of detention he could come to work in their office in Miami for 12 hours six times a week). In addition, the court in Florida ordered him to register as a sex offender.
The conditions that prosecutors had offered Jeffrey Epstein the deal was criticized by both media and the authorities. So, the chief of police palm beach — the city where is located the Villa of the billionaire accused the Prosecutor too lenient with respect to Epstein.
In subsequent years, to the address of Apsnet continued to put forward new charges. In February 2019, the US Department of justice began an investigation in connection with the actions of the prosecutors in Miami. Then the court ruled that the prosecutors in the case, the financier has broken the law, allowing him to plead guilty to a crime on the territory of the state of Florida and to avoid punishment for more serious charges, which were to be investigated at the Federal level.
Jeffrey Epstein was born in Brooklyn and studied in new York and after graduation in 1973 he began to teach mathematics in a private College in Manhattan. Among his pupils was the son of the Chairman of the Board of investment Bank Bear Stearns — one of the biggest U.S. financial institutions. In 1976, Epstein came to Bear Stearns trader, and in just four years became a partner.
In 1982, Epstein founded his own firm, J. Epstein & Co., she specialized in managing the assets of the richest people on the planet. Sam Epstein has also become a billionaire at the turn of the 1990s-2000s it is close friends with U.S. President bill Clinton, billionaire (and future US President) Donald trump and Prince Andrew.