Well-known blogger announced the terrible forecast Zavorotnyuk
The famous Russian blogger Elena Miro, which previously “declassified” pregnancy Ksenia Sobchak, announced the terrible prognosis for a cancer patient actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk. She believes that the family nanny Wiki is silent about her condition not just. In his column in Livejournal Miro suggested that the family of the actress does not comment on the situation because the condition is critical and the outcome is known.
“It is not in the desire to avoid the intervention of journalists. All understand it! I assume that the car crash that kind of a brain tumor that cannot be cured. For example, a glioblastoma, according to some media reports. What it means for a person this diagnosis? This means that he will die, and soon,”says Miro.
She believes that the family is not the voice of the diagnosis in order not to lose their earnings. Now the husband of actress Pyotr Chernyshev returned to the ice and participates in the show “Ruslan and Lyudmila”.
“Glioblastoma is a very bad, terrible diagnosis. To make it public is to openly tell the world that the person will die soon. Because it cannot be cured… a matter of months, maybe weeks. And now the question: how much money will collect this diagnosis? Trample whether people on ice show husband Zavorotnyuk, which figure they can’t feel anything below the funds raised went to the treatment of the person cannot be cured? So think for yourself, why can’t the family,” — wrote Elena.
We will remind, relatives of the car crash have confirmed that the actress really hurts, but the diagnosis did not specify. Recently, the media reported encouraging information allegedly Nastia was better, it ceased to bother headaches, she is recovering and swims in the pool.
On the official support page Zavorotnyuk news. The daughter of actress Anna publishes in Instagram pictures of outfits and manicures.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter