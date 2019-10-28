Well-known producer Maxim Fadeev, survived clinical death
The producer of the band SEREBRO Maxim Fadeev, which announced the band’s breakup and reformation, spoke about the serious health problems. Recently, Max has survived another heart attack. The producer admitted that health problems experiencing since childhood. He was born with a severe heart defect.
“Heart problems I always had. I have ventricular septal defect — a congenital heart defect. And in 17 years the doctors literally brought me back from the dead”, — said Fadeev master Boris Korchevnikov in the “Destiny of man”.
Fadeev said that he had experienced clinical death, the doctors literally pulled him from the world.
“I had open abdominal surgery on the heart. You cut from armpit to armpit. Now I have missing thoracic vertebrae. Heart you can touch. The heart has remained a small, child. The doctors did x-rays and was very surprised as I live my life. Instead of eight hours the operation lasted 16. I then for three minutes he was clinically dead. The doctor saved my life by making a direct massage of the heart”, — said Maxim.
As recognized by the producer, after the surgery he grew up, his life changed dramatically. He could not do many things, refused to sports. Then he got even more into music.
Now, says the producer, he can not boast of good health. Rather, he feels it does not matter.
“The heart today is quite different. That’s quite right”, — said Fadeev.
