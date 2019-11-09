Well-known Russian historian was the backpack of severed female hands: the details of horror stories
In St. Petersburg, Russia on November 9 of the water saved an elderly man in a backpack who discovered severed hands and a traumatic pistol. This was reported on the website of the Investigative Committee.
As a source told the Russian media in law enforcement bodies, the arrested man — 63-year-old associate Professor at St. Petersburg state University and historian Oleg Sokolov. In the water Washing it was noticed by a passing taxi driver, now Sokolov is in Mariinsky hospital with hypothermia.
The apartment Sokolov found the body of a woman. According to preliminary data, the killed was student Anastasia Yeshchenko. She wrote together with Sokolov about the personality of Napoleon. SU TFR in St. Petersburg opened a criminal case against the scientist in the article “Murder”.
Nastya graduated from the history faculty of St. Petersburg state University. She studied history of modern and contemporary art, was a graduate student, the past three years, led private lessons.
We will note that Oleg Sokolov — winner of the Legion of honor degree of Chevalier, the author of monographs on the history of Europe of the XVII—XIX centuries, cov. .
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter