“Well, you got me”: a playful puppy pesters the older dog (video)
October 4, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Mistress of two German shepherds JAX and Dozer from the us state of new Jersey has posted a funny video featuring both of their Pets. It puppy JAX sticks to his elder friend, barking at him. And dozer shows irritably in response, teeth. At some point, JAX begins to lick the face by Dozer, who immediately calms down. But then it all starts again.
“Have JAX and Dozer may have their differences, but in General they are best friends”, signed mistress video, which delighted the users.
