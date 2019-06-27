Went for the American dream: a tragic story of a father and daughter who drowned while crossing the American border
Rocks the America, the picture of a father and daughter who died while crossing the Rio Grande, was a reflection of the tragic history of the family from El Salvador. Father and daughter died June 23, after the girl’s father is returned safely to the American side of the river, he jumped into the water to follow him when he swam back to pick up his wife.
In the end, the 25-year-old Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his 23-month-old daughter Valeria died because of strong currents, writes Daily Mail.
They left El Salvador on April 3 and spent two months in the camp for immigrants in southern Mexico, waiting for news about their application for asylum in the United States. But because of protracted waiting, they decided to take the bus to the border to try to speed up his work, and did it on June 23.
When they arrived, the consular section was closed, but they knew that was so far down the list of hundreds of migrants waiting to be interview. So the family decided to cross the border illegally, not to wait — a decision that eventually led to their death.
Oscar Valery ferried across the river from Matamoros in Mexico to Brownsville, Texas, and turned to pick up his wife, 21-year-old Tanya Vanessa Avalos, still waiting on the other side.
But seeing that the father swims away, Valeria jumped back into the water. The man rushed to the child, but both of them blew a strong current, and Tanya helplessly watched from the other side of the river.
Heartbreaking photo of their bodies found the next day showed that Oscar tucked his daughter under his t-shirt to avoid being taken away from him. Her little arm was still wrapped around the man’s neck — she clung to him until the last moments of his life.
Seeing the incident, Tanya hastened to warn the authorities, but to save her husband and daughter failed.
The family is now shared details of why they left El Salvador in April. Oscar worked in a pizza restaurant Papa Johns, where he earned $ 350 a month. They were living off his wages, limiting myself to 10 dollars a day, because Tania had to quit his job, the cashier at the Chinese restaurant to take care of Valerie, their only child.
The family lived with his mother Tanya in a residential complex in AltaVista. According to mother of women, they do not suffer from violence in the country and haven’t seen him, but desperately sought a better life and higher earnings.
Their plan was to spend a few years in America and save enough money to eventually return to El Salvador and buy or build their own home.
“I begged them not to leave, but he (Oscar) wanted to raise money to build a house,” said the woman.
Taking the final decision to try his fate in the United States, April 3, the family moved from El Salvador to Mexico. There they were issued a humanitarian visa that would allow them to work in Mexico during the year, while they were awaiting news about his request for asylum in the United States.
After two months in the South of Mexico without the ability to enter the United States lawfully the family decided to go to the border to promote their business.
According to the parents of Oscar who was in constant contact with the family when she was in Mexico, someone said to their son that can be “easily” cross the border illegally if necessary.
They got on a bus to Matamoros and arrived in the city, I immediately went to the International bridge to try to speed up the trial, but was discouraged when I found the office closed, as it was a weekend.
There they also said that they will likely have to wait weeks, if not months, before the interview, because they had a lot of other families.
According to the journalist Julie Le Doux, who photographed the bodies of Oscar and Valerie on the list of about 300 people waiting for an interview for asylum, and only three slots in a week.
In desperation they decided to try to cross the border illegally.
Before Oscar died, he sent his mother last text message. He wrote: “Mom, I love you. We’re all good. Take care of yourself”.
Parents want Oscar to the death of their relatives serve as a lesson to those who are thinking about illegally crossing the border.
“I hope that it will serve as a lesson to all who think that crossing the border “easy”. It’s not easy. You risk your life,” said the mother of Oscar.
Julie Le Doux told about how the news of the death of the father and daughter appeared at the border.
“Was an emergency call about upset the woman who was at the river. We went down to the river, she shouted that the stream had carried her daughter. We found out later that her name is Vanessa Avalos. We heard she told the officials that they were in Mexico for two months and wanted to apply for asylum in the United States,” — said the journalist.
“She said they were in Tapachula in southern Mexico and has applied to receive humanitarian visas [to allow them to stay and work in Mexico during the year], but they wanted to carry out his American dream — so took the bus to the border,” — said the journalist.
Mexican police tried to find Oscar and Valerie on the boat, but by nightfall the search was suspended. The next morning their bodies were found 500 m downstream.
The government of El Salvador agreed to pay the costs of repatriation of bodies. a Photograph prompted the Minister of foreign Affairs of El Salvador, Alexander hill to make the request to the other residents of the country considering illegally crossing the American border.
“Our country is once again in mourning. I beg of the family and parents not to risk it. Life is worth much more,” she said at a press conference.
In the US, the picture of the dead caused a major stir new debate on immigration policy, the administration of President Donald trump.