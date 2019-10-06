Went light with the applause of a wave of grief over the death of actress Marina Kuklin-May (photo…
Admirers of Ukrainian actress Marina Kuklin-May, who died October 5, and her friends are grieving in network and share memories.
They note that Marina was very kind and helpful, called her an angel. “Incredible strength and the most sincere, pure, good air and flew away from us angel in Paradise” — written colleagues Kuklin-May.
“The bright and talented people… the most sincere and kind… the most talented. I remember our walk last year, and the verses that you brought me… the light and your laughter… the Embodiment of love and subtlety. We wanted to fly to Israel… You are the light that went into the light. Love. Bright of the sky” — written by producer Irina Vratarev.
Friends say what a good mother and wife was actress. They sympathize with her husband and asked to stay.
Also, the network has published a video in which the actress plays in the University. Video Kuklina-May with a smile looking at people in the audience, touches their faces, stroking, and then goes out of the room. This piece of work has really impressed users of the network. “Went light with the applause… this is a striking parallel” — they write.
Recall that a year ago in Kiev, died a famous actress, honored artist of Ukraine Yulia Volchkova.
