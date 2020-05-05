Went to California to buy a Lamborghini: in Utah, the police stopped the car with a 5-year-old boy behind the wheel
5-year-old boy with $3 in his pocket, was detained by police in Utah. He was driving his parents to California, to buy a Lamborghini. This writes CNN.
The boy hid in the SUV after an argument with his mother, who said she would not buy him a luxury car. A police patrol of the state of Utah announced that the officer found the car moving on highway 15 at a speed of 30 mph (48 km/h).
The police said that they initially thought that the boy was a driver with disabilities.
“How old are you? You’re 5 years old? — heard says officer Rick Morgan on camera DVR. Wow… Where did you learn to drive?”.
Morgan said, helping the child to drive the SUV into the Parking lot.
He was sitting on the front edge of the seat to reach the brake pedal.
When it stopped, the boy said that he had intended to go to California to buy a Lamborghini. He carried $3. The starting price of the new Lamborghini is around $200 000.
Morgan says no one was hurt, and the local Prosecutor will have to decide whether to indict charges for parents who left the boy in charge of his brother while they weren’t home.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 3223
[name] => child
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => child
)
child
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13854
[name] => machine
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => mashina
)
машинаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark