Wept and prayed: Masha Efrosinina told about complex disease daughter
Well-known presenter Masha Efrosinina, who previously openly talked about the health problems, revealed a family secret. She confessed that she experienced stress because of my daughter. It turns out that 15-year-old Nan three months the doctors could not diagnose. Family treated in leading clinics, consulted abroad. According to Masha, it was the most painful and tragic moments in their lives.
“My daughter could not put the diagnosis. I almost died. Three months could not diagnose, it was summer. We went to the doctors, we toured the whole of Europe. When the terrible diagnosis sounded fatal… It was this summer, so this summer I can’t remember. My husband and I talked a lot and cried. Just me then Timur said that in any case we will go to the end, whatever it was. It was a time when I prayed the most in his life. I prayed, I prayed, said all the prayers that I knew. But all our fears were not confirmed”, — told Efrosinina during the interview “Exam” with Vladimir Ostapchuk.
However, a diagnosis she did not specify. Now it is all over. Maria together with her husband Timur and Nana rest in Mexico, in the reserve of Michob. Leading shares impressions and bright photos in Instagram. She told me that on vacation decided on a tasting of exotic dishes. Ate the eggs of ants, and the daughter of the caterpillar.
“My life will never be the same. First, I saw my daughter ate caterpillars! Secondly, at dinner we were served eggs of ants (vulgar part of my soul long tormented, as they may have eggs, but then I explained that it was eggs that they lay in the ground) — and it is just crazy delicious!!! Thirdly, I’m not a drinking man, tasted three kinds of local alcoholic heritage mezcal (moonshine smoked the cactus for short), and survived— think local climate” — shared Efrosinina.
