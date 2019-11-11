‘We’re closer than you can imagine’: how Russian trolls are attacking U.S. veterans in social networks
A new report based on the intelligence of Congress, sheds light on the tricks that the Russian trolls use to attract the attention of the American veterans.
The New Republic. reports that some of the news Instagram shortly before the elections in 2016 appeared publication — the photo shows an unknown woman in a black dress, which is at the airport crying over the metal box, closed the American flag.
“Hillary Clinton will never understand how it feels to lose the person you love, for his country — so begins the title. — Respect the high price paid by many families for protecting our freedom. Buy a t — shirt, help a veteran”.
This publication was a fairly standard sponsored post on popular instagram account of American.veterans, designed for members of online groups United States Army Reserve, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Concerned Veterans for America and fan page American Sniper. Sales of clothing were very real, but the post was not invented by a veteran — at least not a veteran of the United States. The account that posted it was controlled by the Russian Agency of Internet research; a little more than 3,000 rubles (about 50 dollars) of his post “Killary” was distributed to 18 000 users of Instagram, mostly veterans; at least 500 people have switched to a third-party website selling clothing MilVet.
“Who profits from the sale of goods MilVet in any of these cases is also unknown,” say now investigators, although it is easy to see who has profited from the political message of the post.
It was just one of the thousands of politically important social media posts aimed at foreign entities for military veterans, according to a new 191-page report on the investigation, published by the American Vietnam Veterans (VVA). And instead of decline after the 2016 election, these publications continue to spread.
“Russian propaganda and politically divisive content that is intended for military personnel and veterans, subject to the administrators at least 30 foreign countries with concentration in Eastern Europe and Vietnam,” writes lead investigator VVA Christopher goldsmith in the brief version of the report.
In this report, based on queries initiated by a Regular selection Committee of the house of representatives on intelligence, also details on that account on the Internet claiming to be a wing of ISIS under the name “Cyber Caliphate”, was Russian. Under the guise of Islamist terrorist groups of the Russian account, sent a number of threats to the wives of the military: “We know all about you, your husband and your children, and we are much closer than you can imagine”.
Mission accomplished: the message has caused a cycle of alarmist national news.
“The online threat to army wife: ISIS is coming for you” — it looked like one of the headlines Fox News.
Major veterans ‘ organizations spend a lot of time protecting their members from fraud; so was the online tracking trolls in VVA. Goldsmith began with the tracking of group impostors in Facebook, including the very popular fake page VVA, which was launched not from Washington but from Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
“On this page spread falsified news — changing the date real-life stories of others have become a sensation with obvious exaggeration on issues closely related to this particular group of the population,” he writes. During his studies he also found that until last month administrators from Macedonia ruled page Vets for Trump, consisting of 131 000 participants.
In addition to a number of hundreds of false posts, the report gives details about how focused on veterans of Dating social networks actually appeared Ukrainian accounts for phishing scams; some foreign accounts in the Facebook “leave automatic comments on each other’s posts” to create engagement; and different accounts on Twitter and Facebook sent veterans to the distribution points for malware or suggested Nude images of veterans of other users.
For the military abroad, the attractiveness of Internet is obvious: this is an easy channel to learn about the inner news of the country and to communicate on different continents. The VVA report provides a list of suggested corrections policy, including the creation of the post of Secretary, dealing with infrastructure and Internet security. It also encourages the State Department to encourage “laws on the fight against cybercrime overseas,” to restrict the dissemination of propaganda.
During the 20th century, with the spread of radio and television, several countries have developed agreements to limit inter-state propaganda, although few of them have ever used. The only semi-serious approach of America this work was connected with the adoption in 1948 of the Law the Smith-Mundt, which restricted the ability of the government propaganda against their own people (the law was effectively repealed in 2012).
The dilemma was that the new U.S. administration may need some positive action. In the absence of such action, the election 2020 will be held on the field of battle, where veterans and military personnel largely defenseless.
Goldsmith, for his part, hopes that Facebook and the feds will consider his report and will take steps to this.
“I wish the FBI took the report and followed the trail to find the bad guys, he said. — It’s not my job. I have to worry about benefits, healthcare and education for veterans and not on the cyber security of the American elections”.