Were not the relatives of the deceased: in Chicago the foreign consented to the death of the patient
American hospital ceased to support life of one of the patients after the people who were considered his relatives gave consent. It was later revealed that they were not relatives of the deceased. How could this happen?
The man in question, was brought to the hospital Mercy Hospital in Chicago in April this year after he was found unconscious. He wasn’t wearing clothes, the face was badly disfigured.
Chicago police identified him as Alfonso Bennett, and in may the doctors contacted the relatives of the patient.
He died after they gave consent to have him disconnected from life support systems.
After the death of the man, back in town with real Alfonso Bennett: so it turned out that the deceased patient — it is not.
The police took fingerprints of the deceased and found that actually it is a 69-year-old Elisha Pittman. Law enforcement officers managed to contact his relatives.
Now both families are planning to sue the hospital management and the authorities of Chicago.
“I couldn’t identify him”
Immediately upon arrival at the hospital the man was recorded as John DOE — so sign all of the patients whose identity is not yet established.
When relatives of Alfonso Bennett was informed that he was in the hospital, brothers and sisters expressed doubt that it was him.
“I asked how can they confirm that this is my brother. I have not been able to learn,” says Rog Brooks, sister of the present Mr. Bennett.
The doctors explained that relatives do not learn through patient disfigured face and suggested that loved ones simply can’t accept what happened.
Who died instead of Alfonso Bennett?
The man was found under the car unconscious, in fact, called Elisha Pittman. He was 69 years old.
When his family contacted the relatives said that he disappeared some time ago.
“We called all the mortuaries and hospitals were calling everywhere,” said CBS News Mioshi Bittman, a niece of her husband.
The Illinois state Senator Patricia van pelt has said that to establish the patient’s identity, the police immediately had to use fingerprints or a DNA sample.
The head of communications with the Chicago police, said: “to Say that we have issues is an understatement. There are detectives who are now investigating all aspects of the incident.”
Earlier ForumDaily wrote:
- Maine June 12, legalized euthanasia, becoming the eighth state allowing terminally ill people to commit suicide under a doctor’s care.
- The first state to legalize similar procedure was Oregon, where this decision was taken two decades ago. Similar laws also have California, Colorado, Hawaii, Vermont, Washington, new Jersey and the district of Columbia.