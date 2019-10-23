“West ham” congratulated Yarmolenko with the 30th anniversary of the video with cutting the best moments of the Ukrainian club (video)
Andriy Yarmolenko
“West ham” congratulated Andriy Yarmolenko with the 30th anniversary of the original movie on Twitter.
In video contains highlights of the career of the Ukrainian legionary of the club of East London, including a number of spectacular goals in the English Premier League.
We will remind, Andrey moved to the camp of the “hammers” last summer from Borussia Dortmund.
However, due to a serious Achilles injury, he has played for the club a total of 18 matches in all competitions, scoring 5 goals.
The team of Manuel Pellegrini is currently divided in the standings of the Premier League 7-11 th place with 12 points.
In the next round of “hammers” at home will play with neighbours in standings – “Sheffield United”.