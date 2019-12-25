“West ham” plans in January to sell Yarmolenko, media
Andriy Yarmolenko
Ukraine midfielder Andriy Yarmolenko in the winter transfer window to leave the English “West ham”.
The management of “hammers” dissatisfied with the form of winger and plan to sell it, according to isport.ua referring to Football Insider.
The club of East London plans to replenish the coffers of the club from the sale of Yarmolenko for £ 18 million.
It is worth noting that in this season, Yarmolenko has played for “West ham” 15 matches in which he scored 3 goals and gave 1 assist.
However, in the last four rounds of the English Premier League Andrew never appeared at the start of “hammers”, only three times coming on as a substitute.
And in the match of the 13th round against Tottenham (2:3) was replaced after 11 minutes after the break.