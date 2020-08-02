Western European stock indices close the month in negative territory on the background of coronaries
At the end of trading on Friday, July 31, stocks in Western Europe “went negative”. It is reported by Trading Economics.
On Friday stock markets in Europe closed with negative indicators, as investors continue to monitor the pandemic coronavirus and its impact on the economy.
DAX 30 fell 0.5% to 12 313, destroying all arrivals in July. The FTSE 100 fell 1.5%; CAC 40 fell by 1.4%; the FTSE MIB was down 0.7%; and the IBEX 35 fell by 1.7%.
At the same time, data showed that the Eurozone has undergone the worst decline due to pandemic coronavirus, and all the major economies of the continent noted record levels of decline in production.
On Thursday, the global market suffered a decline on the background data on U.S. GDP, as well as the proposals of the President of the United States Donald trump to delay the next US election scheduled for November of this year.
telegraf.com.ua