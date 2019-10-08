Western intelligence agencies discovered a secret unit of the Russian GRU, for many years active in…
During 10 years in Europe, a secret unit of the GRU, which is coordinating the campaign to destabilize Western countries, and its representatives are not averse to sabotage and even murder. About this in his article wrote the influential The New York Times. Recall, the US imposed new sanctions against Russia for poisoning Skrobala in Salisbury.
The group, known as Unit 29 155, was discovered recently. Its existence was confirmed by intelligence officers in four Western countries. Thus, in Montenegro in 2016, two members of the division organized a conspiracy to kill the Prime Minister of the country and to seize the Parliament building.
The home of the spies, according to media, is the headquarters of the 161-th training center for special purposes in the Eastern part of Moscow.
After poisoning in March 2018 former intelligence officer of the Russian Federation Sergei Skripal was found out that the sent to Britain team included officers Fedotov and Pavlov, who tried to poison a Bulgarian arms dealer, Emilian Hebrew in 2015.
Interviewed media experts believe that the unit 29 155 is not the only group authorised to conduct sabotage abroad. Proof of this can be the fact that the Directive of the Ministry of defense of Russia in 2012 was appointed as bonuses to the three divisions for “outstanding achievements in military service”. One of them was the unit 29 155. Another unit 74 455 that participated in the intervention in the U.S. elections of 2016. The third was a 99 unit 450, the officers of which are deemed involved in the annexation of Crimea in 2014.
We will remind, SBU managed to decipher the identity of the scout, who created a network of agents GRU in Lugansk.
