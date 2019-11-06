What a beauty! Stylish Potap conquered youthful appearance
Potap and Nastya Kamensky continue to explore Mexico. And if the first half of their vacation in an exotic country was in a state of relaxation, the second promises to be busy and productive in business meetings.
The singer with husband-producer went on to conquer local TV and have managed to light up multiple Studio programs! Couple happy to share with fans photos and dedicated to significant events of your life. So, the captain decided to show off the stylish snapshots from Mexico in Instagram.
The rapper was a pleasant surprise for fans of their appearance – they unanimously stated that Potap thinner and younger. One of the photos he poses in a black bomber jacket, dark blue jeans on the figure, a t-shirt with a large print pattern and white sneakers. On the other imprinted in the bomber jacket with a fashionable Paisley print.
Fans speculated that the metamorphoses with the appearance of the farm is for the better happened under the influence of his beloved wife Anastasia.