“What a circus”: the network has ridiculed lezginka performed by Zakharova (video)
The Russian foreign Ministry once again surprised strange ideas about their tasks. Is reviews diplomats on sensitive foreign policy issues to the official representative the Ministry of foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Instagram decided to demonstrate how the speaker of the Ministry Maria Zakharova dances lezginka.
Caucasian dances Zakharova performed at the youth forum “Mashuk” in Pyatigorsk. The forum was declared as educational, and the speaker of the foreign Ministry found the right section to demonstrate your skills. Not shining diplomatic talents (political comments Zakharova is often called frankly rude), the official decided to impress the audience with other skills.
In social networks leave caustic comments under the video with lezginka. Subscribers really did not like that the page of the MFA turns into a personal blog Zakharova. Users are reminded that dance video is not what they signed up for the account of the foreign Ministry.
Recall that Zakharov is not the first time decides to hit the audience dancing. In 2016, the speaker of the foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation at the summit “Russia — ASEAN” in Sochi danced “Kalinka-Malinka”. Dance Zakharova was then called the “dancing on bones”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter