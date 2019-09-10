What a pair: Ani Lorak and Sergey Lazarev together again (photo)
Popular singer Ani Lorak and Sergey Lazarev again fueled the romance rumors by posting a new photo. The Network started talking about a romantic relationship stars after Caroline posted a spectacular shot from Sergei. On it the singer posing in a shiny red jumpsuit with a deep neckline, Sergey — in a bright pantsuit.
“Always glad to meet a dear friend @lazarevsergey. #friends #stage”, — wrote the singer under the photo.
But fans of the couple doubted that they are connected only friendship. “Friendship is not like”, “you sure you’re just friends?”, “I think they’re having an affair” — comments on the Network.
Subscribers suspect that Ani Lorak and Lazarev long time to hide these things. They were often spotted together on vacation, at social events. However, the artists their relationship is not commented. Sergey Lazarev publicly admitted her feelings.
After the divorce, Ani Lorak is credited with relations with a young sound producer Egor Gleb. It first appeared at the festival “New wave” in Sochi. However personal life the singer has not commented.
